MoS L Murugan flags off inagural run of Mettupalayam–Tuticorin Bi-Weekly Express

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan flagged off a new train between Mettupalayam and Tuticorin, at Mettupalayam on Friday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Regular services will start from tomorrow (July 20).

Rail services from Tuticorin to Coimbatore and Chennai were brought to a halt during the Covid-19 pandemic which put a lot of rail passengers in a fix.

After repeated requests from the public and trade unions, the government has brought in a train with 18 compartments, which will ply twice a week.

The Bi-Weekly Express between Tuticorin – Mettupalayam (Train No.16766) will leave Tuticorin at 10.50 pm on Thursdays and Saturdays and arrive in Mettupalayam at 7.40 am on the following day (Fridays and Sundays).

Similarly, in the return direction, the Mettupalayam – Tuticorin Bi-Weekly Express (Train No.16765) will leave Mettupalayam at 7.35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and will reach Tuticorin at 4.20 am the following day (Saturdays and Mondays).

The trains will stop at the following stations during its journey: Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalpet, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Coimbatore.