MoS L Murugan accuses DMK of implementing ‘modern untouchability’ over trilingual policy

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, has strongly criticised the ruling DMK government for its opposition to the Centre’s trilingual policy, accusing it of practicing "modern untouchability" in the realm of education.

Speaking to reporters here, Murugan condemned the DMK for allegedly denying the opportunity to students in government schools run by the state to study a third language, a provision available in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools.

“How can the DMK government claim that they will not introduce or teach a third language in schools, when CBSE schools provide students with the opportunity to learn a third language, alongside Tamil and English? This is nothing but modern untouchability,” he argued.

“By refusing to allow students in state-run government schools to choose a third language, the DMK is effectively creating an educational divide,” he asserted.

"When students studying in CBSE schools have the right to study a third language, denying this same right to students in Tamil Nadu government schools is an act of modern untouchability. This is the policy being implemented by the DMK," he said.

The Union Minister further accused the DMK of using language as a political tool, alleging that while the party does not hesitate to use different languages for business and personal profit, it is hindering the educational opportunities for the state’s underprivileged.

Murugan clarified that the Central government’s trilingual policy, part of the broader National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was not being imposed on anyone.

He emphasised that the policy was the result of extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including education experts, and was introduced with the goal of enhancing the global competitiveness of students.

He also pointed out that the policy allows students studying in different parts of the country to choose Tamil as their third language if they wish.

"Students have the liberty to select any language as their third language. It could be Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, or any other language. No language will be forced upon anyone," Murugan affirmed.