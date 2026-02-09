Morning fog to continue in Chennai; dry weather across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Light fog is expected to continue in parts of Chennai and its suburbs during the early morning hours, while dry weather is likely to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next few days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to hover around 31°C, while the minimum temperature may remain between 20°C and 21°C, for today and tomorrow (February 9 and 10). The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy today, with clear conditions during the morning hours tomorrow, followed by mild cloud cover.
In its weather bulletin, the Meteorological Department said that from today until February 11, dry conditions are likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate fog may occur at isolated places during early mornings in districts including Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Theni and the Nilgiris, while light fog is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Salem, Erode and Dindigul.
Similar dry weather is forecast for February 12 and 13, with moderate fog likely in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Theni and the Nilgiris, and light fog in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Dry conditions are also expected to continue on February 14 and 15.
The department further noted that maximum temperatures may gradually rise by 1-2°C at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between today and February 13.