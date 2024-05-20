More unreserved train tickets to be sold via UTS on mobile app in Madurai section

CHENNAI: In a major development, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the sale of unreserved train tickets through the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile application for passengers in the Madurai section.



According to Daily Thanthi, the UTS mobile app was introduced for easy booking of train tickets, thus avoiding a long wait at the counter.

Senior employees at UTS stated that for the convenience of the passengers in the Madurai section, a team was formed to explain and promote the system of booking tickets through the app among the passengers.

As a result, in April, 53,000 tickets were purchased via the UTS app.

UTS on Mobile is a GPS-based application developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems, and requires users to be 15 metres away from and within 2 km of their requested boarding stations to book the

tickets. It may be noted that passengers should reach the station of departure within 2 hours of purchasing the ticket.

(For more details, visit www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in)