More TVK flags prop up at EPS rally

COIMBATORE: A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hinted of an alliance with TVK, more cadre from Vijay's party turned out with flags at his campaign in Namakkal on Thursday.

Besides the AIADMK and BJP flags, the TVK flags also fluttered in large numbers at the campaign, giving impetus to Palaniswami's veiled reference to the poll alliance.

At the Kumarapalayam campaign in Namakkal on Wednesday, a couple of cadre held the TVK party flag, prompting an immediate reaction from Palaniswami that a grand alliance is in the offing.

Meanwhile, campaigning in the Namakkal assembly constituency on Thursday, Palaniswami said the DMK may not even retain its deposit in the 2026 Assembly polls if the sad state of affairs continues.

“The 2026 Assembly polls will decide who should form the government and who shouldn’t,” he said. Claiming that the DMK has let Tamil Nadu bow down in the Karur stampede, the AIADMK leader said police are giving protection to his campaigns only after the tragedy. “But it is the duty of the government to provide adequate security to opposition parties,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition blamed the State government for trying to cover up the truth in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Armstrong in Chennai.

“A prime accused has died, and another accused who surrendered earlier was encountered. There is some mystery, which should be unravelled through a CBI investigation. Who are you trying to protect? Truth should be known to people," he said, referring to the death of the accused Nagendran in the case.