More than 2000 office-bearers to attend TVK's 1st anniversary on Feb 26

    The event is set to take place in a private hotel in Mamallapuram. Entry to the event venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Feb 2025 12:51 PM IST
    TVK chief Vijay

    CHENNAI: As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first anniversary event is scheduled to take place on February 26, more than 2000 office-bearers are expected to participate.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the event is set to take place in a private hotel in Mamallapuram. Entry to the event venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.

    TVK general secretary N Anand inspected the hotel premises to review the arrangements. The report also added that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options will be provided to office-bearers.

    It is expected that TVK chief Vijay will provide strategic guidance to party members ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

    Online Desk

