More than 2000 office-bearers to attend TVK's 1st anniversary on Feb 26

CHENNAI: As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first anniversary event is scheduled to take place on February 26, more than 2000 office-bearers are expected to participate.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the event is set to take place in a private hotel in Mamallapuram. Entry to the event venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.

TVK general secretary N Anand inspected the hotel premises to review the arrangements. The report also added that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options will be provided to office-bearers.

It is expected that TVK chief Vijay will provide strategic guidance to party members ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.