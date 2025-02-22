Begin typing your search...
More than 2000 office-bearers to attend TVK's 1st anniversary on Feb 26
The event is set to take place in a private hotel in Mamallapuram. Entry to the event venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.
CHENNAI: As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first anniversary event is scheduled to take place on February 26, more than 2000 office-bearers are expected to participate.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the event is set to take place in a private hotel in Mamallapuram. Entry to the event venue will be restricted to those with valid passes.
TVK general secretary N Anand inspected the hotel premises to review the arrangements. The report also added that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal options will be provided to office-bearers.
It is expected that TVK chief Vijay will provide strategic guidance to party members ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Next Story