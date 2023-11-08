More funds for Saraswati Mahal library

TIRUCHY: Adequate funds would be allotted to provide additional facilities to Saraswati Mahal library in Thanjavur and steps would be initiated to appoint a permanent director for the library, said the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Library Committee Chairperson S Sudarsanam on Tuesday.

Speaking after visiting the Saraswati Mahal library, Sudarsanam said, there is a shortage of manpower in the library and this would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and steps would be initiated for sanctioning of adequate funds for the Saraswati Mahal Library for providing additional facilities.

The CM is very particular to uplift the libraries across the state which would encourage reading habits of the present generation.