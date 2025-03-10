More flights to be operated from March between Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The number of flights operating from Chennai to Thoothukudi and Tiruchy will be increased from March due to passenger demand.

Flight services on these routes have been witnessing a surge in passenger footfall, as many people from neighbouring districts travel through these airports.

Currently, Indigo Airlines operates four to and fro flights between Chennai and Thoothukudi daily, totaling eight flights.

Due to increased demand, SpiceJet Airlines will operate two additional to and fro flights, bringing the total to 12 flights from March 30.

Similarly, Indigo Airlines was operating seven to and fro flights between Chennai and Tiruchy, totaling 14 flights.

Now, two more flights have been introduced from March 22.

The Air India Express flight will depart from Chennai at 6.45 pm and arrive in Tiruchy at 7.45 pm.

The return flight from Tiruchy will depart at 8.15 pm and arrive in Chennai at 9.15 pm.

With these addition, the total number of daily flights between Chennai to Tiruchy is increased to 16.

Due to inadequate train services on these routes, many commuters relied on omni buses, which charged fares almost equal to flight ticket price.

The Chennai Airport authority has stated that additional flight services are being planned for other Tamil Nadu airports including Madurai, Coimbatore and Salem.