More coaches for Madurai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to meet passenger demand

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced the addition of more coaches to Vande Bharat trains operating on the Madurai–Bengaluru and Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram routes to meet growing passenger demand.

According to a press release, the Madurai–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20671/20672) will run with 16 coaches instead of 8 from September 11.

Similarly, the Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20631/20632) will be expanded from 16 to 20 coaches starting September 9.

Southern Railway said the move is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and accommodating the increasing number of travellers on these busy routes.