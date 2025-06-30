More coaches for 2 express trains between Madurai and Tambaram

Begin typing your search...

    Train No 22624 Madurai-Tambaram express will be temporarily augmented with three AC tier-III Economy and sleeper class coaches

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Jun 2025 8:12 AM IST
    CHENNAI: Two pairs of express trains operated between Madurai and Tambaram have been temporarily augmented with additional coaches for the convenience of passengers.

    Train No 22624 Madurai-Tambaram express will be temporarily augmented with three AC tier-III Economy and sleeper class coaches from July 3 to December 27.

    Train No 22623 Tambaram-Madurai express will be temporarily augmented with 3 AC tier-III Economy and a sleeper class coach from July 4 to December 28.

    After the augmentation, the revised composition of the trains will be an AC tier-III coach, 5 AC tier-III economy coaches, 7 Sleeper Class coaches and four General Second Class coaches and a Second Class coach (Disabled Friendly) and a luggage-cum-brake van.

    express trainsMaduraiTambaramAdditional coaches
    DTNEXT Bureau

