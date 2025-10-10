Begin typing your search...

    Months after dog bite, Tiruvannamalai farmer dies of rabies; third death in district this year

    He had been bitten by a stray dog a few months ago but delayed medical care, said a Daily Thanthi report

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Oct 2025 11:53 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-10-10 11:00:17  )
    Months after dog bite, Tiruvannamalai farmer dies of rabies; third death in district this year
    Tiruvannamalai farmer dies of rabies infection (Photo/Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A 48-year-old farmer, John Andrews from Sanipundi village in Tiruvannamalai, died of rabies while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

    He had been bitten by a stray dog a few months ago but delayed medical care, said a Daily Thanthi report.

    Later, he visited the Kolakudi Primary Health Centre on October 8, where he was referred to the Tiruvannamalai hospital, and tests confirmed a rabies infection.

    The District Collector said that 10,479 dog bite cases have been recorded in Tiruvannamalai this year, with three deaths reported so far.

    RabiesTiruvannamalaiFarmersstray dog
    Online Desk

