Months after dog bite, Tiruvannamalai farmer dies of rabies; third death in district this year

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old farmer, John Andrews from Sanipundi village in Tiruvannamalai, died of rabies while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

He had been bitten by a stray dog a few months ago but delayed medical care, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Later, he visited the Kolakudi Primary Health Centre on October 8, where he was referred to the Tiruvannamalai hospital, and tests confirmed a rabies infection.

The District Collector said that 10,479 dog bite cases have been recorded in Tiruvannamalai this year, with three deaths reported so far.