Monthly PDS grievance camp in Chennai on July 12

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance transparency and efficiency in the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Tamil Nadu government will conduct a grievance redressal camp in all 19 zones of Chennai on Saturday.

The initiative, held on the second Saturday of every month, aims to provide swift redressal of issues faced by ration cardholders and improve service delivery under the PDS. According to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, the camp will be held from 10 am to 1 pm in the offices of the Zonal Assistant Commissioners of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection department.

"Services available at the camp include inclusion or deletion of family members in ration cards, address changes, registration or updating of mobile numbers, and certificate issuance. Public grievances regarding malfunctioning ration shops or substandard goods sold in the open market can also be reported, with officials promising prompt and appropriate action, " the release said.

Residents holding family cards within Chennai's 19 zones are urged to attend and make use of the services provided.