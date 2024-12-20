Monthly electricity billing for power loom units under consideration: CM Stalin

ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the monthly electricity billing system for power loom units in the State is under consideration.

Stalin made a surprise visit to a private power loom unit here on Thursday night and interacted with the owner and workers of the factory.

The owner thanked the CM for increasing the free supply of electricity from 750 units to 1,000 units for the power loom units. He requested the CM to implement the monthly electricity billing system in power looms instead of the once-in-two-month system in place now.

In response to the request, Stalin said, "The monthly electricity reading system is under consideration by the State government." Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and Erode District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara accompanied the CM to the power loom unit.