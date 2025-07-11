Month after dog bite, Krishnagiri man dies of 'rabies'

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old youth who was bitten by a stray dog a month ago died of complications after presenting symptoms of rabies, in Krishnagiri on Wednesday night.

Police said V Edwin Brian, an MBA graduate from Kuppatti village near Hosur in Krishnagiri, was employed in a private firm near Thally.

A month ago, Edwin was attacked by a stray dog. However, he didn’t reveal the dog bite to anyone and did not receive any vaccine either. On Wednesday, he became aggressive and restless while exhibiting rabies-like symptoms of continuous salivation.

His shocked family members initially rushed him to a primary health centre in Kakkadasam village and from there to a private hospital in Thally. He was then taken to Thally Government Hospital, where he was vaccinated for rabies and was referred to Hosur Government Hospital for further treatment.

Within a short while after admission, Edwin died without responding to treatment at the Hosur GH on Wednesday night. Following his death, over 30 people, including his family members and the medical staff who treated him, were vaccinated for rabies at the GH on Thursday as a precaution.