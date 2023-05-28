Month after attempt on life, realtor murdered in Minjur

CHENNAI: A month after an attempt on his life, a 57-year-old man, an AIADMK cadre was hacked to death near his house in Minjur during the early hours of Sunday. The deceased was identified as Panchanathan of Vallur near Minjur. A contract staff with a private firm, he was also into the real estate business, police investigations revealed.



Panchanathan often used to sleep in the empty shops opposite his home, owned by him. On Sunday morning, when his family members went to check on him as he did not come home, he was found in a pool of blood.

Police rushed to the scene on information and moved Panchanathan to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Minjur Police moved the body to a government hospital for post mortem. Investigations revealed that his face was smashed with a boulder which led to his death.

A month ago, Panchanathan was attacked by an unidentified gang when he was returning home in his two wheeler. Police are investigating whether the same gang was involved in the murder. Police suspect the murder to be over enmity in the deceased's real estate business.