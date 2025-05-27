Monsoon rains suspend ferry service in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: The passenger ferry service in Kanniyakumari has been suspended as a safety precautionary measure after heavy rainfall lashed the district.

The service, operated by the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation from shore waters of Kanniyakumari to Vivekananda Rock, took off as usual at 8 am, but since intermittent rains occurred, the service was suspended at around 1.30 pm, based on the instructions from the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board.

However, the ferry service resumed around 2.30 pm, as weather conditions were conducive to sailing. When it began raining heavily from 3 pm, the service was suspended again till the closing time of 4 pm.

The Poompuhar Shipping Corporation has a fleet of five boats, but four are operational these days. The other boat is held at the dry dock. During the peak summer season, the boats ferry around 12,000 to 13,000 passengers daily, but due to heavy rainfall, it has come down to 7,500 passengers (51 trips on Monday).

Thanks to the new glass bridge at sea connecting the Vivekananda Rock and Tiruvalluvar statue, more tourists have been utilising the ferry service, sources said.