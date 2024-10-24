Monsoon pummels Madurai; man drowns in filled-up tank

MADURAI: After the western districts, it was the turn of southern parts like Madurai, Dindigul, Theni and Ramanathapuram to face the brunt of northeast monsoon on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The fury of the rains was more intense in Madurai city as the overflow from Pandalkudi canal, which touched full capacity, flooded nearby residential areas like Koodal Nagar, Anaiyur, Sellur, Vilangudi and other localities. Worsening the situation, a pipeline damage caused by an earthmover submerged areas along 60 Feet Road at Sellur. Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man, K Pandiyaraja (51) of Pandalkudi Seventh Street, drowned in the canal. Later his body was retrieved after hours of search.

C Dinesh Kumar, Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, said 18 streets in the city were waterlogged. Sources said as safety measure 15 families in Vilangudi were shifted to a temporary shelter at Koodalpudur.

It also rained heavily in the valleys of Adukkam, Thandigudi, Palani and Kodaikanal, Dindigul district. On Tuesday night, two large rolled down blocking traffic on Adukkam road, which connects Periyakulam of Theni district. Traffic was restored on the stretch by Wednesday morning.

Tourists were restricted from bathing in Kumbakarai Falls. Coastal areas of Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari, especially Nagercoil, witnessed good rains.