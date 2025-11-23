Monsoon pounds southern districts; Thamirabarani in full spate

TIRUNELVELI: Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts declared a holiday for schools and colleges on 24 November (Monday), due to heavy rainfall caused by the intensified North East monsoon. The district administrations stated that the decision was taken in view of student safety.

Widespread rain has been reported across the Thoothukudi district since the weekend. Thoothukudi district Collector Elambahavath announced that schools alone would remain closed for the day. In Tirunelveli district, the Collector ordered a one-day holiday for both schools and colleges as monsoon activity strengthened across southern districts.

Officials noted that a cyclonic circulation over the southern Sri Lankan sea region, along with a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, has led to persistent rain in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts for the past two days. The Western Ghats catchment areas in Tirunelveli, including Manjolai, have recorded continuous heavy showers.

Tamirabarani was in full spate as heavy rains pounded catchment areas. Manjolai alone recorded 21 cm of rain, prompting a flood alert downstream. Nalumukku in the Western Ghats received the highest at 256 mm, followed by 250 mm in Oothu, and 225 mm in Kakkachi.

Several parts of Tirunelveli city received overnight rain. By afternoon, rainfall intensified and persisted for nearly 3 hours, resulting in waterlogging across multiple stretches.

In Cheranmahadevi near Tirunelveli, strong winds accompanying the rain damaged about 1.50 lakh banana plants across Melacheval, Branchery, Gopalasamuthiram and Chokkalingapuram. AIADMK Tirunelveli urban district secretary and MLA Esakki Subbiah inspected the affected fields and urged the administration to arrange appropriate relief for farmers.

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University postponed its examinations scheduled for 24 November (Monday). Controller of Examinations Balasubramanian said revised dates would be announced later.