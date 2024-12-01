Monitoring officers inspect flood hit spots in Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: The monitoring officers visited the districts and inspected the places of inundation and conducted review meetings in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur on Saturday.

B Gayathri Krishnan, the monitoring officer for Tiruvarur visited Thirumeeyachur and Keeranur villages in Nannilam taluk where the crops were said to be damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

She also visited the low-lying areas in the district and instructed the officials to initiate steps to evacuate the people based on the requirement. She also asked the officials to ensure adequate stocks of food products in the makeshift relief camps.

Later, she convened a meeting with the officials to assess the crop damage and prepared a report that should be submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, Kavitha Ramu, the monitoring officer for Mayiladuthurai who inspected the spots where inundation continues and asked the officials to initiate steps to drain them. She also inspected the storm water drains and asked to ensure free flow of water.

Subsequently, she convened a meeting with the officials from various departments and inquired about the works initiated during the monsoon days. She also asked the officials to assess the crop damage and enumerate property and cattle loss.

Later she inspected the ongoing projects by the centre and state governments particularly, the Jal Jeevan project and Prime Minister’s housing projects and the status of the ongoing works under the projects.