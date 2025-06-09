Monitor lizard invades Kancheepuram school classroom during lunch, sparks panic

CHENNAI: Panic erupted at a Government Primary School in Appavu Nagar on Monday when a monitor lizard unexpectedly entered a classroom during lunch break, sending students and teachers scrambling for safety.

The incident occurred around midday at the school, which has over 150 students. According to eyewitnesses, the lizard suddenly appeared within the premises during interval. Shocked students and staff immediately alerted the Kancheepuram Forest Department.

While awaiting forest officials, staff and residents managed to temporarily capture the lizard. However, in a dramatic turn, the lizard escaped its bindings just as the forest personnel arrived. It dashed into an occupied classroom where students were eating under teacher supervision.

Screams filled the classroom as children and teachers fled in terror upon seeing the intruder. Forest officials swiftly pursued the lizard into the classroom. Using a net attached to a pole, they successfully cornered and captured the reptile hiding inside.

Following the capture, forest officials briefly displayed the secured lizard to the gathered students and staff before safely transporting it away in the net. The lizard was later released into a nearby forest, bringing the tense situation to a close.