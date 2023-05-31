Money lender shot at, hacked to death; 4 held

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Thachampattur police arrested four persons in connection with the gruesome murder of a money lender on the Manalurpet-Tiruvannamalai road on Sunday night.

Arul Kumar (37) son of Kasi of Devanur was found dead near Thachampattu following which police officials rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. It was then revealed that Arun had previous enmity with one Mamalaivasan (31), who decided to kill him and had sought help of Ilangovan (37) and Gurumurthy (27) both of Devanur and Surya (22) of Kalalkurichi.

On Sunday night when Arul Kumar was going to Tiruvannamalai, he was followed and shot by Mamalaivasan with a country pistol and later hacked to death. Police later arrested the quartet.