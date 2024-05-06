Modi’s tension, 'shakiness' increases daily, says TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday said that the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that he was becoming shakier and tense every day owing to the fear of defeat.

Taking strong exception to the campaign speeches of the PM, Selvaperunthagai said that the PM and union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were distorting the contents of the Congress manifesto.

Accusing the BJP leaders of spoiling communal disharmony by claiming that the Congress would snatch reservation, the TNCC chief said that the PM has been blatantly violating model code of conduct.

Though the Supreme Court verdict of 2017 has held that action could be initiated under section 123 of the Representation of People Act 1951 for such violations, impartial action could not be expected from the ECI commissioners cherry-picked by the PM, he remarked, calling the ECI a puppet of Modi.

After realizing that there was no chance of his returning to power at the end of two phases of polls, the tension and shakiness in the speeches of the PM was increasing day by day, Selvaperunthagai added.

PM Modi who intends to somehow capture power by creating division among people would not succeed in 2024, the TNCC chief said.

"Defeat is staring at the BJP. The chances of victory of the INDIA bloc is increasing, " Selvaperunthagai said, assuring that about 140 crore people of India would be freed from the fascist ten-year-rule of PM Modi led BJP regime.

Claiming that the Prime minister was speaking in a manner insulting the illustrious history of the world's largest democracy, the TNCC chief recalled the statement of PM Modi in UP Sunday that the tea seller has ended the practice of making heirs of royal families as PMs, and said that instead of responding to the questions raised by the Congress party, the PM was denigrating Congress leaders with animosity.