Modify rules for Chief Minister's Trophy 2024, Annamalai tells Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday urged the Stalin junior to modify the rules for conducting the Chief Minister's Trophy 2024 by grouping students into three categories based on their age.

According to the statement issued by K Annamalai, as per the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI) rules, students should be categorised into three groups, based on age as 11-14, 14-17 and 17-19.

"But, in the Chief Minister's Trophy 2024 rules, students aged between 12-19 have been categorised as a single group, against NSFOI rules. It is also foolish to have a 12-year-old to compete against a 19-year-old. As a result, students are likely to become disillusioned and mentally demotivated without equal opportunities. This will also affect their future in the sports, " Annamalai said in a statement.

"It raises a question of whether Udhayanidhi Stalin, State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development has any understanding of his portfolio and objective of conducting such a contest, " he added.

Meanwhile, Annamalai also urged the ruling DMK government to take appropriate measures to attract textile investments to Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur region from Bangladesh, taking advantage of the prevailing political crisis in the neighbouring country.