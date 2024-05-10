Modi spewing communal venom to cover up govt’s failures, says TNCC prez Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spewing communal venom in his campaign to cover up the disastrous effects of his ten-year government.

Referring to the 'venomous' speeches of PM who has been distorting the contents of the Congress manifesto, Selvaperunthagai said that unable to fulfil any of the poll promises he made during his ten-year rule, the PM has been spreading venomous thoughts and attempting to divide people to cover up the disastrous effects of his tenure.

Asserting that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were defeating the venomous campaign of the PM among the people, the TNCC president said that the intense campaign of the Congress leaders has ensured that the sectarian Modi regime would be thrown out and secular INDIA bloc government would be formed at the Centre.

Citing the Sam Pitroda faux pas which the Congress party has distanced from and its leader Jairam Ramesh condemned, Selvaperunthagai said that the Congress has categorically rejected Pitroda's views and he has also quit the position he held in Overseas Congress.

"To challenge based on Pitroda's statement after all this was tantamount to political indecency. I strongly condemn it, " the TNCC chief said, a day after PM Modi dared the DMK to snap ties with the Congress for Pitroda's alleged racist remarks. Recalling BJP leader Tarun Vijay's controversial April 2017 statement, the TNCC chief said that the PM was now reiterating similar views and insulting south Indians.

The PM must tender an apology to Tamil people instead of engaging in diversionary tactics, Selvaperunthagai added.