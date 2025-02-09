Modi sought DMK's NDA entry; linked it with funds, says TR Baalu

CHENNAI: In a startling revelation, DMK treasurer and MP TR Baalu has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had explicitly urged him to consider joining the BJP-led NDA, hinting such a move would facilitate the allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu. Baalu's claims came even as CM Stalin accused the Centre of resorting to "open blackmail" and snatching away Rs 2,152 crore meant for the state for giving it to other states.

Addressing party cadre at an anti-Budget meeting held in Uthiramerur, Kancheepuram, on Saturday, Balu said PM Modi's words were laced with a subtle yet palpable undercurrent of persuasion, as he sought to entice the DMK into a potential alliance. Baalu quoted Modi as saying, "If Tamil Nadu wants to receive funds, the DMK should join the BJP alliance."

Stating that he rebuffed the PM's overtures, Baalu sought to caution party cadres about the potential pitfalls of aligning with the BJP. Describing Modi's words as "poison with honey on the tongue", Baalu exhorted the DMK cadre to be vigilant and discerning.

Launching a scathing attack on the central government's alleged attempts to undermine the autonomy of educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, Baalu claimed that the BJP's efforts to bring the education department under its direct control would have far-reaching and deleterious consequences, including the appointment of RSS workers as vice-chancellors in universities.

He also accused the Centre of suppressing the discoveries made in Keezhadi, which have the potential to shed new light on Tamil Nadu's ancient history.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities for the INDIA bloc, which had brought together a diverse array of opposition parties in a bid to challenge the BJP's dominance, Baalu rued the fact that the alliance had failed to present a united front in various states, including Tamil Nadu, which had ultimately enabled the BJP to retain its grip on power.

'Misinterpretation': BJP dismisses Baalu's claims

BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy rebutted DMK MP TR Baalu's assertions, suggesting that the latter's comprehension of PM Modi's words was marred by a glaring linguistic limitation. According to Narayanan Thirupathy, Baalu's deficient understanding of Hindi led to a gross misinterpretation of Modi's statement, which was ostensibly about the imperative of harmonious governance between the state and central governments. He insinuated that Baalu's linguistic handicap precipitated a politically motivated misreading of Modi's words, culminating in inflammatory remarks on stage.