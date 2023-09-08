Modi is violating the Constitution, people must oppose it: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of acting against the Constitution and said that the people must realize and oppose it.

Speaking at the 'Media Meet 2023' organized by Kerala Media Academy, Stalin said, "After coming to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Constitution his Veda, and he worshipped the Parliament and the Constitution. Now, he is functioning against the Constitution. People across the country must realize it and oppose the approach."

Reiterating that the Constitutional values cherished so far were under threat in the incumbent regime, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, "There's a threat to India's plurality and secularism. The principle of "unity in diversity" is under threat. They are trying to destroy social justice. By doing all this, they (the BJP) are attempting to destroy India. We are strongly opposing it on the political platform."

Remarking that Tamil Nadu and Kerala must function like double barrel guns to safeguard and create a new dawn for the country, Stalin said, "We (TN and Kerala) belong to the same language family, Dravidian language family. People opposed to equality see the term 'Dravidam' as an irritant."