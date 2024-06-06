Modi has lost moral ground to continue as Prime Minister, says MDMK’s Vaiko

CHENNAI: Saying that people have given a fitting lesson to BJP’s fascism, MDMK general secretary Vaiko opined that Narendra Modi should stay away from the Prime Minister’s post on moral grounds.

In a statement, Vaiko said that the BJP was spreading religious hatred during election campaigns but the people have taught them a lesson. “The 18th LS polls is a big blow to the persons, who tried to create one country, one language, one religion, and one culture. INDIA bloc has secured the trust of the people,” he said.

The senior leader also thanked DMK leaders, ministers, and other alliance leaders for ensuring Durai Vaiko’s victory in Tiruchy.