Moderate shower likely in 3 districts of TN : RMC

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 April 2024 4:06 AM GMT
Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Sunday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in three districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am.

According to reports, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi will experience light to moderate rainfall.

The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall since Friday, providing relief from scorching summer.

