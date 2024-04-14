Begin typing your search...
Moderate shower likely in 3 districts of TN : RMC
According to reports, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi will experience light to moderate rainfall.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), on Sunday predicted the possibility of moderate rain in three districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am.
The southern part of TN has been witnessing rainfall since Friday, providing relief from scorching summer.
