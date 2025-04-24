Moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; temperatures to stay above normal

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days starting from Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the RMC also issued a warning that maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2–3 degrees and added with high humidity is likely to cause discomfort weather in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Popular weather blogger K Srikkanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, said, “Scorching afternoon is likely over the suburbs of Chennai as increase in temperatures along with high humidity during evening over north Tamil Nadu may make it very uncomfortable. Few pockets in interior south Tamil Nadu also may see increase in temperatures.”