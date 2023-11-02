Begin typing your search...

Moderate rain likely in 8 dists of TN in next 3 hours: RMC

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing rain due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing in the South Bay of Bengal region

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Nov 2023 3:10 AM GMT
Moderate rain likely in 8 dists of TN in next 3 hours: RMC
Visual from Chennai (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI:Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday reported that 8 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next 3 hours.

According to reports, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing rain due to the low atmospheric circulation prevailing in the South Bay of Bengal region, reports added.

Tamil NaduRain updatesRain newsTN rainsChennai rainsRainrainRMCnewsRegional Meteorological Centre
