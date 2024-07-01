Moderate rain likely in 7 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am, says weather dept

CHENNAI: The Weather department on Monday announced that seven districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rainfall till 10 am.

Places including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and other neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall today.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Ghat areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts today.