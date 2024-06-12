Begin typing your search...

Moderate rain likely in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu in next two hours: RMC

According to the RMC, Kannyakumar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 Jun 2024 2:50 AM GMT
Moderate rain likely in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu in next two hours: RMC
X

Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued an alert for moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts in the State within next two hours.

According to the RMC, Kannyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms.

Tamil NaduRain updateTN raintoday weather
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X