Begin typing your search...
Moderate rain likely in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu in next two hours: RMC
According to the RMC, Kannyakumar, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday issued an alert for moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts in the State within next two hours.
According to the RMC, Kannyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorms.
Next Story