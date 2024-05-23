Moderate rain likely in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu till 10 am on May 23

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department said that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in 3 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours.

According to Thanthi TV reports, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts will experience rains till 10 am.

An atmospheric downward circulation prevails over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Due to this, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal today, according to the Meteorological Department.

This low-pressure area will move in a northeastern direction and may prevail over the Central Bay of Bengal as a low-pressure area on May 24.

It may strengthen further and move in the northeast direction.

Due to this, light to moderate rains with thunder and lightning and strong winds are likely to occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today until May 25.