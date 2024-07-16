Moderate rain likely in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu in next one and a half hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday stated that 28 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next one and a half hours (8:30 to 10 am).

Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Ranipet, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are the districts which can receive rain between now and 10 am.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu across the next few days.