Moderate rain likely in 28 districts of Tamil Nadu in next one and a half hours: RMC

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 July 2024 3:14 AM GMT
Representative Image (Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday stated that 28 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rain in the next one and a half hours (8:30 to 10 am).

Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Vellore, Ranipet, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Theni, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are the districts which can receive rain between now and 10 am.

The weather department had announced that due to the change in the speed of the westerly wind, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu across the next few days.

Online Desk

