Moderate rain likely in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu till 7 pm: Weather dept

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Jun 2024 12:37 PM GMT
Representative image (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has reported that there is a chance of light to moderate rain until 7 pm today in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the report, light to moderate rain with occasional thunder and lightning is expected in the districts of Cuddalore, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode.

Online Desk

