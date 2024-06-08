Begin typing your search...
Moderate rain likely in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu till 7 pm: Weather dept
According to the report, light to moderate rain with occasional thunder and lightning is expected in the districts of Cuddalore, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has reported that there is a chance of light to moderate rain until 7 pm today in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu.
According to the report, light to moderate rain with occasional thunder and lightning is expected in the districts of Cuddalore, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Trichy, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode.
Next Story