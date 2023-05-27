Moderate rain expected in Tamil Nadu for next 5 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Saturday predicted chances of moderate rain at some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today till May 31.

Accordingly, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore are likely to experience heavy rain today.



As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours and light rain is likely to occur at a few places.



Meanwhile, cyclonic winds of 45 to 55 kmph are likely to occur in the Kumari Sea and Gulf of Mannar areas today and tomorrow. Wind speed of 40 to 45 kmph is likely to occur over Kerala-South Karnataka coastal areas and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep areas. Fishermen are advised not to visit these areas on these two days.

