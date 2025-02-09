Begin typing your search...

    Model Code of Conduct lifted in Erode assembly constituency

    Over the last few weeks, the flying squad and static teams of the election department carried out checks across the constituency and seized those carrying above Rs 50,000 without valid documents.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Feb 2025 12:04 AM IST
    Model Code of Conduct lifted in Erode assembly constituency
    X

    Polling officials check postal votes at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Erode East Assembly by-election (PTI)

    COIMBATORE: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which was in effect in Erode East assembly constituency, was lifted with the end of counting on Saturday.

    Over the last few weeks, the flying squad and static teams of the election department carried out checks across the constituency and seized those carrying above Rs 50,000 without valid documents.

    Of the total Rs 54.13 lakh seized from those carrying without documents, Rs 41.85 lakh has been returned upon furnishing documents and the remaining Rs 12.27 lakh has been deposited in the treasury.

    With the end of the counting process, the temporary check posts established and guarded by armed cops and paramilitary personnel in areas like Sampath Nagar, Ellai Mariamman Kovil and Moolapattarai were removed.

    Erode bypollModel Code of Conduct
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick