Model Code of Conduct lifted in Erode assembly constituency

COIMBATORE: The Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which was in effect in Erode East assembly constituency, was lifted with the end of counting on Saturday.

Over the last few weeks, the flying squad and static teams of the election department carried out checks across the constituency and seized those carrying above Rs 50,000 without valid documents.

Of the total Rs 54.13 lakh seized from those carrying without documents, Rs 41.85 lakh has been returned upon furnishing documents and the remaining Rs 12.27 lakh has been deposited in the treasury.

With the end of the counting process, the temporary check posts established and guarded by armed cops and paramilitary personnel in areas like Sampath Nagar, Ellai Mariamman Kovil and Moolapattarai were removed.