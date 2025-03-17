MNM party to conduct free summer spoken English camp for students at Nammavar Study centres

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Monday announced a free spoken English training camp for school students during the upcoming summer vacation. The programme will be conducted at Nammavar Study Centres in Madurai, Aruppukottai, and Paramakudi from April to June.

MNM in a statement said that the Language Education and Proficiency (LEAP), a U.S.-based student-led initiative, has been conducting spoken English camps for students across India. In collaboration with LEAP, Nammavar Study Centres will conduct free online spoken English classes for class 6 to 12 students from April to June. MNM explained how LEAP functions in the US with the help of American High School students. The volunteers “will mentor the Tamil Nadu school students, helping them speak English fluently and confidently," the release said.

Nammavar Study Centres have been established to provide free access to books, wi-fi, and computer facilities. Hundreds of students, aspirants preparing for competitive exams, and knowledge seekers visit these libraries daily, MNM said. The North America Kamal Haasan Welfare Movement, which has been instrumental in improving government school infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, played a key role in organising this programme, the release said.