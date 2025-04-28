MLACDS funds to be used for TN govt school infrastructure

CHENNAI: With the Department of School Education announcing renovation and infrastructure works in all State-run schools, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has also released a set of guidelines for the use of funds under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development (MLACDS) scheme, including works involved in government schools.

From Rs 25 lakh in 1997-98, the MLACDS funds were increased to Rs 3 crore per constituency in 2019-20. As per the notification from the department, the MLA can choose one or more works identified as ‘important’ and give preference accordingly in rural and urban areas.

The notification also detailed that based on the needs of the particular school, one smart class room each may be provided in government panchayat union primary and middle schools. Also, construction of new buildings for class rooms and toilets can be taken up based on the needs of the schools.

Additionally, the department has recommended the construction of anganwadi buildings/ anganwadi baby-friendly toilets and noon meal centres/noon meal kitchen sheds. Funds can also entail purchase of furniture and equipment for government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools.

For persons with disability, the department has pointed out purchase of cerebral palsy (CP) chairs as per the needs of a person affected with polio and stroke, and learning kits for mentally challenged kids in government special schools.

Meanwhile, as per the education department’s ‘Namma School Namma Ooru Palli’, Rs 658.67 crore has been raised in funds, donations and through school engagement activities till 2024-25 to transform government schools. As many as 1,512 government schools have benefited from cash donations, 4,983 government schools benefited from kind donations and 30,133 government schools benefitted through school engagement activities.