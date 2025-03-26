MLA seeks Raja Raja’s 100 ft statue in in Thanjavur Big Temple

CHENNAI: Orathanadu AIADMK legislator R Vaithilingam on Tuesday urged the State government to erect a 100 ft statue for Chola King Raja Rajan in the Thanjavur Big Temple. Raising a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Vaithilingam said that a 100 ft statue of Raja Raja Cholan must be erected on the premises of Lord Brahadeswarar Temple in Thanjavur.

Replying to the query, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu said that the DMK regime, which celebrated the millennium anniversary of the Big Temple in 2010, would erect the statue of Raja Raja Cholan, if it is feasible