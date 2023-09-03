MK's centenary celebration: DMK women’s wing to hold quiz competition

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced that a quiz competition will be held on behalf of DMK women's wing to celebrate the centenary celebration of M Karunanidhi.

"In order to make everyone aware of the Dravidian movement, the great land of Tamil Nadu and the history of the Tamil race in the century of Karunanidhi who grew up as an intellectual and independent personality of the Tamil nation, the 'Kalaingnar 100' quiz competition will be held on behalf of the women's wing under the initiative of DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi," Stalin said in a video posted in social media.

Further, the DMK supremo invited all the partymen to take part in the quiz competition.

"This quiz competition will be a great opportunity to teach our next generation. With ten thousand questions, the competition is divided into two categories for under 18 years and over 18 years. Everyone can participate in this quiz competition and show their knowledge. Online contests will be launched on the website 'kalaingar100.co.in' on 15th September, the birth anniversary of CN Annadurai," added Stalin.

Stalin commends Nigar Shaji on successful launch of Aditya-L1:

Meanwhile, Stalin commended Nigar Shaji, the Project Director behind India's first solar mission Aditya L-1.

"I applaud Tamil women Nigar Shaji who was born in Sengottai, Tenkasi district and rose to become the Project Director of India's first solar mission Aditya L-1. From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya-L1, our accomplished Tamilians continue to prove that the students in Tamil Nadu's state government schools, colleges and curriculum are second to none in terms of ability and quality. I am as proud as Nigar Shaji's family is to see her spearheading the proud project of ISRO," Stalin said in a social media post.