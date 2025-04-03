MK consulted, says Vanathi; Duraimurugan warns of Privilege Motion

CHENNAI: BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan was involved in a heated debate with the treasury benches on the Katchatheevu row after she claimed in the Assembly on Wednesday that the then DMK regime helmed by M Karunanidhi was consulted by the Union government while ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Affirming that the BJP regime led by PM Modi does not discriminate between the people of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, Vanathi Srinivasan, said that RTI replies received regarding the circumstances surrounding the ceding of the island have revealed that the then CM (Karunanidhi) had assured that he would keep the reaction low key and it did not happen without the knowledge of Karunanidhi.

Law Minister S Regupathy clarified the House that the then State government was neither consulted nor its consent taken and the former CM had clarified sufficiently at the all-party meeting convened then that the State was not consulted and it did not consent. As the BJP MLA persisted, Leader of the House Duraimurugan dared to move a privilege motion and said, “I am challenging you.

I will move a privilege motion against you for furnishing wrong information to the House. I attended the all-party meeting convened a day after the ceding of Katchatheevu island.

I know the facts.” Vanathi Srinivasan eventually extended her party’s support to the resolution with an assurance that the Modi regime was also concerned about the welfare of the Tamil Nadu people, perhaps responding to the CM’s jibe aimed at the BJP. Later, Congress leader Selvaperunthagai defended the ceding of the islet, claiming that it was a strategic move.