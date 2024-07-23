Mixed reactions for TN mini-bus scheme draft

CHENNAI: Monday’s public hearing on the draft of the mini-bus scheme elicited mixed responses. The public welcomed it, the existing mini-bus operators were on the fence about it, and the private state carriers and trade unions in the state transport undertakings opposed it.

Tamil Nadu Mini Bus Owner’s Federation president K Kudiyarasan demanded the state government include the existing mini-bus permit holders in the new mini-bus scheme. “The government’s attempt to modify the mini-bus scheme in the past has run into hurdles. We request that the government ensure the implementation of the new scheme, which covers the existing mini-bus owners. We will welcome the new mini-bus operation without affecting the existing operators,” he said.

On introducing the private mini-buses in Chennai, he said that restricting the mini-bus operation in the core Chennai city zones would cause only inconvenience to the passengers.

“Passengers boarding a mini-bus at Perungudi zone would like to reach Adyar bus stand to reach their destination elsewhere. If the mini-buses are not allowed to reach the Adyar bus stand, it will affect the passengers as it is located in the city’s core. The same is true for the passengers at Alandur who would like to reach the Guindy bus stop. Hence, we are requesting the government not make the same mistake repeatedly,” he said.

M Subramanian, general secretary of Thiruvalluvar Nagar Residents Welfare Association near Perambur, welcomed the government’s draft mini-bus scheme, saying it is much-needed to provide connectivity to interior areas. “Our locality is two kilometres away from the bus stand, and we have to spend a lot on autorickshaws who fleece the passengers,” he said. Criticising the MTC for rejecting their demand to operate a mini-bus from their locality, he said that he had given several representations to the chief minister’s cell and MTC, but they rejected it.

VT Mani, a trader from Triplicane, said that he travelled from the Airport to the Government Estate Metro station, paying a fare of Rs 40. Still, he was forced to pay Rs 100 for an autorickshaw ride to reach his destination near Amir Mahal. “If a mini-bus is operated on this route, I would have saved on the auto fare,” he said.

CITU-led Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuganainar alleged that the state government has formulated the new mini-scheme without collecting the basic details of unserved routes in which they plan to operate the mini-buses. “Private buses are not allowed to operate within the Chennai city limits. If the mini-buses are allowed to operate, it will kill the MTC. After the expansion of Chennai, the government declared the added areas as unserved routes to operate the mini-bus, which is illegal. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, e-rickshaws should be operated on the unserved routes for last-mile connectivity,” he said.

AITUC president Kasi Viswanathan opposed the new mini-bus scheme, saying it was formulated without considering the livelihood of the auto rickshaw and cab drivers.