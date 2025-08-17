Misuse of enforcement agency unacceptable: MDMK general secretary Vaiko

TIRUCHY: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday slammed the Union government for ‘misusing’ central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to threaten the leaders of the opposition parties. He, however, shared confidence that the targeted leaders, referring to the DMK ministers, will come clean.

“MDMK condemns the searches conducted at the minister I Periyasamy’s residence. The DMK minister would come clean,” Vaiko added.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Vaiko said that the DMK alliance is very strong despite efforts made by several external forces to destabilise the secular front. The efforts to create trouble in the DMK alliance would indeed fail, and the Stalin-led tie-up would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls, Vaiko said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin would be elected again for the second term as the State government has been implementing monumental welfare schemes, Vaiko said.

Meanwhile, Vaiko compared the actor Vijay’s TVK with the overcast sky. “We see clouds during the monsoon, and after the rain, there won’t be any trace of the clouds. That’s the case of the newly launched parties. They would release statements, but they will vanish soon,” he said.

Earlier, Vaiko visited Siruganur, where the party conference has been scheduled on September 15 and inspected the ongoing preparatory works. He explained the importance of the conference organised on Anna’s birth anniversary.