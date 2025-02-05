Mission Tirukkural in 74 languages accomplished, next Paripadal: Sudha Seshayyan

CHENNAI: A multifaceted personality, Sudha Seshayyan has helmed various prestigious institutions, including Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and Sastra University.

As the present vice-chairperson of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), the orator par excellence is overseeing many landmark initiatives for the promotion of Tamil.

What are the initiatives taken by the institute to promote Tamil?

We have successfully translated Tirukkural into over 74 languages. Currently, we are translating Sangam literature into Hindi and other Indian languages. The Hindi translation is nearing completion, and others are progressing rapidly. Furthermore, we have developed and published the “Spoken Tamil” concept, which is designed to help Tamils not conversant in the language as well as non-Tamils who aspire to acquire proficiency in the language.

In addition, we have commissioned scholars to conduct in-depth research on selected classical literature spanning 300 topics, including science, music, and drama. Notably, over 50 of these research topics are grounded in evidence unearthed during archaeological excavations. We anticipate publishing the findings of this research in the near future.

We also plan to translate seminal literature, including “Paripadal”, into Hindi, English, and other languages, with the objective of disseminating knowledge about the Tamil language, literature, and cultural heritage to a broader audience, thereby fostering a deeper appreciation for the culture among non-Tamils. By pursuing these initiatives, we aim to promote the Tamil language, support innovative research, and preserve the cultural legacy of the Tamil landscape.

After your long stint as Vice-Chancellor of MGR Medical University, how do you see the spread of various new types of viral infections, especially in TN?

As far as TN is concerned, public health is on a satisfactory note. But, the proliferation of novel viral infections, including Scrub Typhus, can be attributed to the paradigm shift in human lifestyle. Throughout history, humanity has been susceptible to various types of viral infections, ranging from chickenpox to smallpox. The primary factors contributing to the emergence of these new viral strains are the burgeoning population and the concomitant changes in lifestyle. If we persist in polluting our environment without implementing measures to mitigate the effects of these lifestyle changes, it is inevitable that new bacteria, viruses, and mutated strains will continue to emerge.

It is imperative that we adopt proactive measures to counter the repercussions of these lifestyle changes or implement preventive strategies to combat the burgeoning new infections.

IIT-Madras Director Kamakoti stands by his statement on medical benefits of ‘komiyam’ (cow urine), citing some scientific papers. How do you respond?

As a scientist, I believe that certain claims, including those related to health and wellness, should be approached with a critical and nuanced perspective. While it is possible that some studies may have investigated the potential health benefits of ‘cow urine,’ it is essential to recognise that scientific research is a rigorous and iterative process. Findings from individual studies should not be extrapolated to make sweeping claims, especially when it comes to serious health conditions like cancer.

It is crucial to acknowledge the distinction between scientific research and its practical applications. Until a particular treatment or remedy has been thoroughly vetted through rigorous clinical trials and established as safe and effective, it is premature to promote it as a cure-all.

Right-wing supporters claim that consuming cow urine is their right.

Rather than making blanket statements, it is crucial to examine the existing scientific evidence, considering both the potential benefits and risks associated with ‘cow urine’ consumption. By adopting a rigorous and evidence-based approach, we can work towards developing a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of ‘cow urine on’ human health.

What is the importance of the Karmayogini Sangamam initiative you are part of?

It is a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering women by providing a platform for them to converge, share their experiences, and showcase their talents. This platform is expected to bring together approximately 15,000 participants, including experienced individuals and young women, to collaborate, learn from each other, and grow together.

How do you see such initiatives in the backdrop of increasing violence against women?

I strongly believe that violence against women is pervasive. It transcends geographical boundaries. Rather than attributing the rise in violence to a specific region, it is essential to acknowledge that it is a widespread problem that necessitates a multifaceted approach. To address this issue, I emphasise the importance of creating awareness among women, enabling them to recognise potential threats and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Women should develop the confidence to assert themselves in challenging situations. Simultaneously, it is crucial to educate men on the importance of treating women with respect, dignity, and compassion. By promoting a culture of mutual respect, empathy, and understanding, we can work towards creating a safer, more equitable society for women.

Are you saying men should be equally aware of such issues?

Absolutely. I firmly believe that men should be made aware of the importance of treating women with respect, dignity, and compassion. This awareness should be inculcated in men from a young age, emphasising the value of empathy, kindness, and understanding in their interactions with women. By promoting this culture of respect, we can foster healthier relationships between men and women, ultimately leading to a more harmonious and equitable society.