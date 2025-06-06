Mission is to develop TN as a green economy, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Dhanushkodi Greater Flamingo Bird Sanctuary. The CM also launched several green initiatives and stressed that the mission was not just to develop Tamil Nadu into a $1-trillion economy but also ensure it is a green economy.

Speaking at the World Environment Day celebration organised by the state Environment Department in the city, Stalin inaugurated various projects and laid the foundation for a new R&D facility of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Guindy. "Preserving the ecology must be at the core of industrial development. Only then will the ecological conservation initiatives synchronise with the economic development goals of TN," Stalin said.

"Our dream is not just to achieve a $1-trillion economy. It must be a green economy as well. The Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme, which provides the tools, opportunities and responsibilities to our youths to facilitate the change, will be completed in two years. The second batch of the fellowship will sign up soon to advance the works commenced by the first batch," Stalin said.

He also added that a new safety centre will be established soon to conduct advanced research for the safety of species unique to this landscape.

Reiterating that the theme of the year's Environment Day will be eradication of plastic pollution, the chief minister referred to the ‘Meendum Manjappai’ campaign and said, "The government can only launch a scheme. It will succeed only if the people change their attitude." Stalin said the people must resolve to carry cloth bags and their own water bottles just like they ensure that their mobile phones are fully charged before they step out of their homes.

GREEN DAY EVENTS

*Rs 44 cr R&D facility at the TNPCB headquarters in Guindy

*Dhanushkodi Greater Flamingo Bird Sanctuary spread across 524.78 hectares in the Gulf of Mannar

*Centres developed at Rs 1.75 cr to collect discarded fishing nets in 14 coastal districts

*Appointment orders were distributed to 1,400 youths selected to the posts of forest guards