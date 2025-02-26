Missing senior citizen woman found dead; body retrieved in decomposed state in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: While the family members of a senior citizen woman have been searching for her for three months, they finally found her decomposed body on Tuesday at the house in which she was residing alone in Thanjavur.

It is said that V Pushpavalli (70), from Milarikadu village near Athirampattinam in Thanjavur was residing alone at her house after her husband passed away while the children were away after their marriage.

Against such a backdrop, her son who has been abroad came to India in November and went to the house in search of Pushpavalli but she was not at home.

Subsequently, her son and daughters were searching for her but in vain. They also complained to the Athirampattinam police on November 4 and the police registered a woman missing complaint. Police also joined the search for the woman as her son left for abroad.

Meanwhile on Monday night, Pushpavalli's daughter-in-law Umarani came to the house felt a foul smell. She went inside the house and was shocked to find the ‘missing woman’ Pushpavalli’s body lying beneath the firewood stocks in the kitchen in a decomposed manner.

Soon, Umarani passed on the information to the Athirampattinam police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and handed it over to the family members after a post-mortem.

Since there is a suspicion in the death of Pushpavalli, the police have been investigating from various angles.