Missing Pudukottai fisher's body washed ashore

PUDUKOTTAI: The body of a missing fisherman washed ashore off the coast in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Forty-six-year-old Xavier went fishing with his friend on the night of December 9, after a drinking bout, Kottaipattinam police said.

Both the intoxicated men fell off the boat at around one nautical mile into the sea from Seetharamapattinam beach.

The friend was rescued by fishermen returning home and was sent to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. Xavier's body washed ashore near another village, about 5 kilometres from Manamelkudi, early Wednesday morning, police added.

A case has been registered. Police are investigating further.