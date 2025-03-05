Missing Namakkal man dies after jumping in front of train in Karur

TIRUCHY: In a development in the case of suspicious deaths of a woman and her two children in Namakkal, the husband who went missing was found dead in Karur, reportedly after jumping in front of a moving train on Tuesday in the late hours.

On Tuesday, the Namakkal police found Mohanapriya (32), wife of Premraj (33), and her children, Pranithi (5) and Praneesh (2), dead in a suspicious manner with cut injuries at the house in Pathi Nagar near Namakkal- Salem Road.

The police who retrieved the bodies and sent them to Namakkal GH seized a letter written by Premraj in which he had stated that the family decided to take the extreme step because he lost around Rs 50 lakh in an online game.

Police said Premraj, who works as an insurance agent, had gone missing, but his mobile phone and the car were in the house. Hence, the police launched a search.

Against such a backdrop, in the late hours of Tuesday, Premraj reached Karur, went to Pasupathipalayam Railway Station, and jumped in front of the Coimbatore-Nagercoil Superfast Express.

On information, the Karur Railway police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on.