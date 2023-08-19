Missing agricultural labourer found dead by hanging in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: An agriculture coolie, who went missing for the past few days found dead by hanging at Lalgudi near here on Friday. It is said, Albert (52), an agriculture coolie, residing at Anandimedu near Lalgudi was said to be mentally unsteady for the past few months.

On August 12 evening, Albert went out without the knowledge of his family members and failed to return and the family members who searched for him but in vain and so they lodged a complaint with the Lalgudi police who registered a case and were searching for him.

Meanwhile on Friday, the passersby at Anandimedu village found Albert hanging dead at a tree located near an agricultural field. Soon they passed on the information to the Lalgudi police who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Lalgudi GH. A case of mysterious death has been registered and investigations are on.

